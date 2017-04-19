Tennis Match Interrupted by Incredibly Loud (She’s-Faking-It) Sex

Tennis is a distinct sport in its individual element, and the audience is intentionally quiet for stretches of time throughout the course of the match. This perfectly timed caveat provided a window for a nearby couple to really let their passion show in front of everyone in attendance at the Sarasota Open.

The aggressively loud moaning can be heard at the 15-second mark, and then again at the 1:50 mark.

The audience can’t help but chuckle, but the players had the best response. Mitchell Krueger decided to rocket a ball in the direction of the commotion (:35s), while Frances Tiafoe decided to yell out “It can’t be that good!" (2:00).

Tiafoe would go on to win the match, despite the bizarre situation.

After the match, the disruptive couple received a shoutout from the play-by-play guy.