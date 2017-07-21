Terry Crews Started PC Gaming to Bond With His Son

Who doesn’t love Terry Crews?

You may know him as Sergeant Jeffords from the hit comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Latrelle from the 2004 Wayans Brothers movie White Chicks, or as the face of those funny Old Spice commercials. But before acting was ever a thought, Crews attended the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan (he studied drawing) and even played in the NFL.

So yes: The former Muscle & Fitness cover star is a true (and truly jacked) Renaissance man. And he's proved that once more with his latest professional pursuit: PC gaming.

In an interview with PCGamer.com, the 48-year-old revealed several details about his latest gaming projects, which grew out of father-son bonding time. Just a year ago, for example, the actor also built his own high-end PC.

"I suggested to my son this was something we could do together, we decided it was our new thing. It’s been that way for a little more than a year now, and we’re just having a ball," he told PC Gamer about his son. "I built this thing on Facebook Live and basically asked everyone: 'Where does this cord go? Where does this card go?' It was like building Legos, it was great."

Crews is no stranger to the genre, of course. He made waves as the potential voice of Overwatch bad guy Doomfist. (He ended up not voicing the character, but advised fans not to worry: "If I ever do do anything with Blizzard, you watch: It’ll be perfect," he told PC Gamer.) He's also set to feature in Microsoft's upcoming world-action-adventure game Crackdown 3 later this year.

When asked what the future held for Crews and PC gaming, the entertainer delivered a heartfelt answer: "I have to take my own skills to the next level. One of my dreams is to actually create my own PCs for charity. A Terry Crews-built PC: We’d give it to kids, we’d give it to centers, and people who’re not familiar with computing, and we can open up that world for them. That’s something I plan on doing pretty soon—once I get much, much better. It won’t be so long next time!"

Is there anything Crews can’t do?

Watch the trailer for Crackdown 3, starring Crews, below: