'Thor' Star Chris Hemsworth Nails Full Court Shot

Greatest day of my life #miracle photo cred @laithnakli thanks New Mexico Tech for the venue! A video posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Some guys just have it, and Chris Hemsworth is one of those. Not only did he work his body into God-like shape to tackle the role of Thor, it turns out that the guy has a serious arm.

Check out the clip above where he absolutely sinks a full-court shot and then proceeds to celebrate like a wild man!

Hemsworth has been recently working on the movie Horse Soldiers, which tells the story of a special forces team in Afghanistan just after 9/11. The movie also stars Michael Shannon and Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, who is also listed in the cast according to IMDB.

