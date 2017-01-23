'Thor' Star Chris Hemsworth Nails Full Court Shot

Some guys just have it, and Chris Hemsworth is one of those. Not only did he work his body into God-like shape to tackle the role of Thor, it turns out that the guy has a serious arm.
Check out the clip above where he absolutely sinks a full-court shot and then proceeds to celebrate like a wild man!
Hemsworth has been recently working on the movie Horse Soldiers, which tells the story of a special forces team in Afghanistan just after 9/11. The movie also stars Michael Shannon and Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, who is also listed in the cast according to IMDB.
On set of Horse Soldiers . The true account of a small band of Special Forces soldiers who secretly entered Afghanistan following 9/11 and rode to war on horses alongside the Northern Alliance Afghans against the Taliban. Check out the book by Doug Stanton, it's incredible. #thatsrealsnow @mvegapena