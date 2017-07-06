TigerFitness.com to Raise More Than $50k For Semper Fi Fund

When it comes to giving back to those in the U.S. Armed Services, TigerFitness.com has stepped up big time in an effort to raise much-needed funds for the men and women who bravely serve our country.

On August 19, TigerFitness.com will be hosting an event at Powerstation Gym in Middletown, OH, where it hopes to create the biggest fundraiser in the history of the fitness industry—donating more than $50K to the Semper Fi Fund.

Passionate about fitness and giving back to those who protect our country, Tigerfitness.com CMO Marc Lobliner shared his thoughts about the upcoming star-studded fitness event.

“This is a chance to bring the Ohio community together alongside people from around the world to celebrate fitness and unity while raising tens of thousands of dollars for the heroes that risk their lives every day to keep us safe and keep America free," he said. "It is an honor to do this alongside the biggest names in fitness to show that we not only have big muscles, but we have big hearts and will do all we can to support our brave service men and women.”

Whether you're a weightlifting beast, fitness enthusiast, or just want to show your support for our troops, all are welcome and invited to visit, donate, or compete. The event will include:

Contests (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

--Deadlifts 2x bodyweight for reps

--Bench bodyweight for reps

*All contests will have one for men and one for women. We are currently looking for prize donations for each of the four contest winners.



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Open lift for everyone.



4 p.m.

Silent auction to raise money. We are accepting donations for this as well.



There will be a $20 donation for entry into the event, and to compete it's a $100 donation. People will prepay their donation at https://fundraising.semperfifund.org/TigerFitness and bring a screenshot or printout of their receipt. NOBODY IS GETTING ANY MONEY OR ANY REIMBURSEMENT! Powerstation is donating their gym and TigerFitness.com is paying for the setup of this event. For information about donating prizes for the competition or becoming a sponsor, please email marc@tigerfitness.com. You may donate without attending—please send donations to https://fundraising.semperfifund.org/TigerFitness.

For more information about the event, please contact Marc Lobliner at (818) 554-8771 or email at marc@tigerfitness.com.