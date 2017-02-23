Tom Brady Leaves no Stone Unturned in “Suspect Board” for $500,000 Missing Super Bowl Jersey

The search is still on for Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey that mysteriously went missing right after the big game. It was thought that the team equipment manager had it, but that turned out to be false and the thief is still at large.

In the meantime, the guy whose jersey it actually is has put together a list of his own, full of suspects. The list includes a wide array of people including Lady Gaga, who performed at halftime, the shark from Jaws, and even his own teammate Julian Edelman because he is a “sneaky lil squirrel,” according to Brady.

Those all seem like reasonable options, but the best suspect on the board is a zombie like version of himself from a courtroom sketch.

Not pointing any fingers here, but he did leave off his wife, Gisele Bundchen who has been on the record calling for her husband to retire. Just saying.

It’s obvious, if he seriously wants to find the jersey he should probably call in Liam Neeson, he finds everything every time. In all seriousness whoever stole his jersey should kindly return it as they are holding onto a piece of NFL history and personal property.

Although, this is highly unlikely due to the fact that Houston police valued the missing jersey at $500,000 and the thief will be charged with a first-degree felony, according to tmz.