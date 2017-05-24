Tom Cruise Confirms 'Top Gun 2' Is 'Definitely Happening'

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Tom Cruise is heading to the skies once again as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, officially confirming rumors that a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun is in the works.

Cruise revealed the news that he'll begin filming relatively soon on Tuesday during an Australian TV interview.

“It’s true,” Cruise repeated several times to the surprised newscaster. “I’m going to start probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening.”

Cruise went on to say, "You're the first people I've said it to, you asked me and so I'm telling you."

The sequel was hinted at twice earlier this year before Cruise dropped the bombshell on live TV. Once in January 2016, when producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of himself with Cruise, saying: “Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend Tom Cruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2.”

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

The second time was last month during an “Ask me anything” on Reddit, when Val Kilmer—who starred in the original Top Gun with Cruise—was asked by a user whether he would act in Top Gun 2. Kilmer’s response was, “Hell yes, and what a hoot it will be.”

Top Gun was the highest-grossing film of 1986, bringing in more than $365 million and propelling Cruise to international stardom as the hot-shot pilot "Maverick."

Finally a sequel to the classic is in the works, but let’s hope it delivers nearly 30 years after the original.

Twitter has already taken to predicting the plot:

Top Gun 2: Tom Cruise is now a teacher at Top Gun school and all the students are drones. he's the only actor in the movie — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) May 23, 2017

Why am I concerned that this will just be one giant F-35 commercial? https://t.co/nWOpSTqhRj — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) May 23, 2017

Top Gun 2 is officially in the works. Get ready for the sweatiest, sexiest game of shuffleboard EVER. — Aaron Wiener (@Wieneraaron) May 24, 2017

Top Gun 2 will be about Pete Mitchell breaking all the rules and then waiting on paperwork to clear to get DoD travel reimbursements. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 24, 2017

If you haven't seen Top Gun, watch the video below.