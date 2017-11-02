'Triple H' Congratulates the Houston Astros With Their Own WWE Belt

Not only did the Houston Astros win the coveted World Series trophy this week, but now they're also proud owners of a WWE belt.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter to both congratulate the Astros and to reveal their custom-made championship belt:

Congrats to the @Astros on an amazing #WorldSeries win. @WWE looks forward to celebrating with Houston at #SurvivorSeries. Bring this along! pic.twitter.com/VXELr5V8k3 — Triple H (@TripleH) November 2, 2017

It has become tradition over the past several years for the WWE to present champions of the MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA their own custom belts.

Levesque also made sure to mention that the next WWE pay-per-view, Survivor Series, will coincidentally broadcast from Houston next month. Hopefully the team will be in attendance, as it's not the first time that a WWE event has had some very notable guests at ringside.

Survivor Series will be streamed live on the WWE Network on November 19.