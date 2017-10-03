'Triple H' Thinks Ronda Rousey Would Be a 'Perfect Matchup' With Anyone in WWE

You've probably heard rumors that UFC powerhouse Ronda Rousey is considering joining the WWE. As of this week, the odds have gotten even higher.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative at WWE, was suprisingly upfront with the possibility of Rousey's WWE career: "I've been out there publicy saying [that] if she wants the opportunity I'm happy to give it to her, and she's looking for the opportunity, so it seems like a perfect matchup."

Levesque's comments continue to add fuel to the fire that Rousey is seriously considering a career in WWE. During the Mae Young Classic last month, WWE filmed an interview with Rousey that implied a potential showdown between the "Four Horsewomen" of the WWE (Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) and the "Four Horsewomen" of MMA (Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke):

When (or if) a "Four Horsewomen" showdown will happen is currently unknown, but we're pretty sure WWE is planning for sooner rather than later.