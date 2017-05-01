Tyron Woodley Flaunts Blazing Hand Speed With 40-Punch Combo

Reigning UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is fresh off a few gigs in the entertainment world, and he’s back to doing what he does best.

Last week on the Fox Sports: PROcast Twitter account, he announced his return to training after shooting UFC Tonight, Escape Plan 2 (also featuring Dave Bautista and Sylvester Stallone), and The Favorites.

And judging by the video below where he shows off his incredible speed while doing some heavy bag work, it looks like he may not have lost a step.

Hitting a bag a bunch of times in succession is always fun to watch, but the real highlight of the video comes at the end, when we see his head movement and precise punches working together like he's in a real fight.

The Chosen One has also been crushing his workouts sans gloves, as well.

A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Woodley also mentioned on the Fox Sports: PROcast Twitter account that he will be fighting in July, but he can’t reveal who his opponent will be.

His last fight was in early March, when he won a close decision against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

