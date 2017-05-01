Tyron Woodley Flaunts Blazing Hand Speed With 40-Punch Combo

Reigning UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is fresh off a few gigs in the entertainment world, and he’s back to doing what he does best.
Last week on the Fox Sports: PROcast Twitter account, he announced his return to training after shooting UFC Tonight, Escape Plan 2 (also featuring Dave Bautista and Sylvester Stallone), and The Favorites.
And judging by the video below where he shows off his incredible speed while doing some heavy bag work, it looks like he may not have lost a step.
I love a 40 punch combo on pads just like the next man! Looks dope AF on IG, and makes you feel like a God. Only problem is how does that translate into a fight. Sometimes slowing down makes mistakes obvious. Learning at that speed help you throw faster with better technique. There is a time and place for everything #First Video is slowing it down with #PocketPunching and making every #ComboCount SWIPE LEFT and you will see the #MachineGunPunching in #2 and #3 on a "Bag" to increase #PunchingPower #Endurance #Creativity Just my 2 cents....But who am I? Thanks @mistahari for the work. @ufc #ufc #AndStill
Hitting a bag a bunch of times in succession is always fun to watch, but the real highlight of the video comes at the end, when we see his head movement and precise punches working together like he's in a real fight.
The Chosen One has also been crushing his workouts sans gloves, as well.
Woodley also mentioned on the Fox Sports: PROcast Twitter account that he will be fighting in July, but he can’t reveal who his opponent will be.
His last fight was in early March, when he won a close decision against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.
