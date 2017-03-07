Tyron Woodley Shoots Jabs at Dana White Following UFC 209

Sometimes fighting with your boss is inevitable, especially when you're a big reason the company is thriving. This has been the story between Tyron Woodley and Dana White for over a year.

SEE ALSO: Georges St.-Pierre Set For Comeback Fight Against Michael Bisping, Dana White Confirms

This past weekend Woodley narrowly defeated challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to retain his belt at UFC 209. Directly after the fight when White was asked about who he thought won, he bluntly said that he thought the judges got the score wrong, and thought Wonderboy should have won. Take a look below.

In addition to that he also piled on by questioning his performance and talking down on the fight as a whole.

Of course the outspoken welterweight champ took offense to it and spoke his part on the matter while doing an interview with TMZ.

SEE ALSO: McGregor Tells Dana White, “Come At Me With The Sh*T I Want To Hear”

Outside of his disappointment in the UFC President, Woodley shot down a few extremely entertaining, but unlikely options for his next fight.