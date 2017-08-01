Tyron Woodley Threatens to 'Leak Some Sh*t,' Demands Public Apology From Dana White

Even prior to Dana White and Tyron Woodley's public spat following UFC 209, the two have always jawed at each other through the media.

This issue resurfaced at UFC 214 when Woodley recorded a victory over Demian Maia by unanimous decision to retain his belt. According to the audience, even though Woodley won they were not satisfied with his performance as he was booed during his post-fight interview.

At the post-fight press conference, White piled on to that sentiment by saying, “It’s easy to say a win is a win, but when you get booed out of an arena, that means people don’t want to watch you fight.”

He doubled down by adding, “Who wants to pay to see Tyron Woodley fight again?”

Woodley replied to White’s comments during an interview on The MMA Hour.



"I'm owed a public apology." Says the UFC welterweight champ on #themmahour pic.twitter.com/0nljizqo5s — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 1, 2017

The champ was extremely aggravated with how he was treated, and laid down an ultimatum for White.

His exact words were, “If I don’t get [a public apology] I’m going to start leaking some sh*t that people don’t want out in the wind."

The dust is still settling on this situation, but keep it locked to M&F for the latest on the feud.