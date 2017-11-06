News

UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments

Here is everything you missed from one of the best, most complete UFC cards in the history of the league.

by
1 of 6

UFC 217

UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments
Mike Stobe

On Saturday night at UFC 217, there were three title belts on the line, and all three went home with new owners. The main event, Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping, lived up to its hype, as did the co-main event featuring Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw. The fun didn’t end there, as the Joanna Jedrzejczyk hype train came to a screeching halt courtesy of a fiery Rose Namajunas.

In addition to the big names on the card, both Ricardo Ramos and Ovince Saint Preux delivered jaw-dropping KOs that have for sure earned them some notoriety, and possibly some more prominent fights the next time they jump in the Octagon.

Click through to relive some of the best moments of UFC 217.

2 of 6

1. GSP Defeats Micheal Bisping With a Rear-naked Choke

UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments
Mike Stobe / Getty

After taking a nearly four-year hiatus from the sport, GSP was back in action against middleweight champ Michael Bisping.

Although the fight ended via submission, GSP got to that position following a ludicrous left-handed hook that stunned Bisping and sent him to the ground. From there on out, GSP kicked his energy level up a notch until he secured a rear-naked choke.

The entire UFC community was ecstatic about his return, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger chimed in on the champ's physique.


3 of 6

2. Rose Namajunas Stuns Joanna Jedrzejczyk With a TKO

UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments
Mike Stobe / Getty

Namajunas wasn’t just the underdog against Jedrzejczyk, she was apparently the biggest underdog on the UFC 217 card, according to reports. Add that to the fact that Namajunas made this submission by punches for her first knockout victory, and you've got one of the most shocking moments of the night.

Namajunas has just planted her flag as UFC’s newest women's strawweight champion while handing one of the UFC's most feared fighters her first loss.

4 of 6

3. T.J. Dilliashaw Weathers the Storm for a Strong Finish Against Cody Garbrandt 

UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments
Mike Stobe / Getty

In addition to an extremely entertaining bout, we also got to see two guys settle an ongoing public beef. The pair were once teammates on Team Alpha Male, but have since been at odds with each other.

For the actual fight, the bout exploded when both fighters decided to square-off and let the haymakers fly, resulting in Garbrandt getting clipped and dropping to the canvas. Dilliashaw quickly hounded him on the ground and ended the fight.

5 of 6

4. Ricardo Ramos Crushes Aiemann Zahabi With a Spinning Elbow

UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments
Mike Stobe / Getty

UFC 217 may have been jam-packed with big names, but the performance of the night went to the unheralded Ricardo Ramos. This spinning elbow connected perfectly on Aiemann Zahabi's chin, dropping him to the canvas.

After the match, Zahabi, who is 2-0 in the UFC, requested a ranked opponent, but only time will tell if he actually gets one.

6 of 6

5. OSP Blasts Corey Anderson With a Head Kick

UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments
Mike Stobe / Getty

Last but not least, we have Ovince Saint Preux landing a vicious head kick on Corey Anderson, rendering him unconscious immediately. Anderson took this fight only 10 days out, and may regret doing so. Anderson's record is now 10-4, while OSP's is 22-10.

Following the bout, OSP requested a fight with Ilir Latifi at UFC 219.

Topics:
Comments