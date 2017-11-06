UFC 217’s Most Heart-pumping Moments

Mike Stobe

On Saturday night at UFC 217, there were three title belts on the line, and all three went home with new owners. The main event, Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping, lived up to its hype, as did the co-main event featuring Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw. The fun didn’t end there, as the Joanna Jedrzejczyk hype train came to a screeching halt courtesy of a fiery Rose Namajunas.

In addition to the big names on the card, both Ricardo Ramos and Ovince Saint Preux delivered jaw-dropping KOs that have for sure earned them some notoriety, and possibly some more prominent fights the next time they jump in the Octagon.

