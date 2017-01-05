UFC Champ Conor McGregor Becomes a Horse Jockey

His name needs no introduction, but it looks like Conor McGregor, undoubtably the most successful UFC fighter to ever step into the cage, has his eye on another prize. The UFC lightweight champion, and the only fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two championships belts, has dropped his fighting career to pursue horse racing -- not as a trainer, but as a jockey.

McGregor is the "13th jockey" to enter the 1st annual Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest horse race. Alongside celebrity trainer Jon Lovitz, the “Notorious” has announced his plans to take over the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing. Why? "Because it's the biggest horse race and purse in the world, that's why. 12 million dollars!"



According to The Stonach Group, which operates the race, McGregor “had a lot of training to do! He had to get to know his way around the stables, train like a jockey, bond with a horse and learn how to ride.”

Of course, McGregor isn't really taking up horse racing. Because this is the first-ever Pegasus World Cup, the organizers have come up with this comedic ad campaign consisting of a series of short films to promote the race.

The four short films will be released on all of The Pegasus World Cup Invitational social channels, with the final episode premiering live on NBC during their January 28 race-day broadcast. You can check out the trailer above.

