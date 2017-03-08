UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Giving His Title Belt To Grieving Mother

Days after UFC Welterweight Tyron Woodley defeated Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 209, the MMA star said he is giving away his belt to a grieving mother who inspired him during his fight this past Saturday.

In a TMZ Sports interview, the famed fighter tells an incredible story of a woman (who works at T-Mobile Arena where the fight was being held), and how she approached him before UFC 209 telling him about her recently deceased daughter, and how Woodley inspired her to fight through the tough times.

The 34-year-old fighter said he thought about the woman and her story the entire fight, and it helped push him through the 5th round. So as a form of thank you, Woodley had his team track down the T-Mobile Arena employee and now he plans to send her his belt because he knows "how much it means to her.”

Check out the video above. Pretty cool story.