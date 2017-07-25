Undefeated Boxer Gervonta Davis Shares Video Of His Late-Night Run With Drake

On Monday, Gervonta Davis posted a clip of him getting in some late-night cardio, but what made this clip go viral is a guest appearance from rapper Drake.

According to Davis, this run came after some strength and conditioning, and a few games of basketball.



A post shared by Gervonta Davis (@gervontaa) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Drake, over the last few years, has definitely packed on some muscle. But jogging with a boxing champ? Impressive.

The undefeated super featherweight boxer looks like he's upping his training, being that, according to several reports, he will be the co-main event for the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. bout coming up next month. His opponent has not yet been confirmed, but the fight isn’t far off so information should be surfacing soon.

We do know that Davis was called out by UFC fighter Wilson Reis over Twitter, and Davis reacted by saying, “I will f**k you up.”

The IBF super featherweight champ is Mayweather’s protege and fight promoter, so it only makes sense that he would be the undercard to Mayweather’s fight.

The Baltimore native is 18-0 with 17 knockouts. In his last bout he stopped Liam Walsh in the third round. Take a look below at some of his training videos and career highlights.



A post shared by Gervonta Davis (@gervontaa) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT