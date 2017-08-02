The Undertaker is Terrified of Cucumbers, According to 'The Sun'

When it comes to certain fears and phobias, we all have them to some degree. Snakes, spiders, heights, small enclosures. These are just a few of the more common fears people often express.

But cucumbers? That's one you just don't expect anyone to be terrified of, especially a 6'10", 300-lb WWE superstar known for stuffing his victims into caskets. But that's exactly what sends shivers down the spine of The Undertaker, according to a recent article in the The Sun.

“He can not stand cucumbers," said The Undertaker's longtime manager, Paul Bearer, in a 2013 interview before his death. "I saw The Undertaker throw up all over a Waffle House because there was a cucumber floating in his iced tea.

"Like most at this point, you're probably asking yourself, 'Of all things to be afraid of, why cucumbers?' It has something to do with when he was a kid…I guess his mother made him eat them when he didn’t want them, or something,” Bearer speculated during the interview.

No matter what the reasoning behind this particular veggie fear, one thing is for certain: Once discovered, it would be the source of countless pranks.

On an episode of the podcast “Something To Wrestle," WWE's Bruce Prichard talked about how infamous backstage prankster Owen Hart used the cucumber knowledge to torment The Undertaker on several occasions: “Owen put cucumbers in the bottom of the iced tea so that when 'Taker drank the tea and drank it back, he didn’t realize the cucumbers were in there until it was looking at his face.”

Of course it didn't end with the iced tea. “Something To Wrestle” co-host Conrad Thompson recalled rumors about Hart sneaking a few slices of the vegetable into The Undertaker's boots, and even pressing a few well-concealed slices into his face during a wrestling match. And you thought pro wrestling wasn't real.