Victoria Justice Joins the Cast of Bodybuilding Flick 'Bigger'

Victoria Justice has joined the cast of the upcoming bodybuilding flick, Bigger, which documents the life and legacy of bodybuilding's grandfathers, Ben and Joe Weider. The actress will portray Joe's first wife, Kathy Weider, and will join names like Julianne Hough (playing Betty Weider) and Tyler Hoechlin (playing Joe Weider). It was also announced that Colton Haynes would be playing fitness guru Jack LaLanne.

Joe Weider started the Mr. and Ms. Olympia competitions, and is the founder of Weider Publications, which publishes leading health and fitness publications such as Men's Fitness, Flex, and the one and only Muscle & Fitness. Joe and his brother overcame a life of poverty to create the modern-day fitness industry.

Bigger, written and directed by George Gallo (Bad Boys), is set to start filming in Birmingham, AL, on October 9, according to AL.com. It was initially planned to be filmed in Montreal (where the Weider brothers are originally from), but Gallo has a fear of flying. Birmingham was chosen because of its historic buildings, which look like they could belong in Montreal in the '20s.

Bigger is expected to hit theaters some time in 2018.