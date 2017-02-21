Is This Video Why McGregor Thinks Mayweather is “Petrified” of Him?

There has been continued speculation between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather about a possible super fight since The Notorious defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Although the chatter lately has almost turned into reality as just last week, a deal was reported done, but never materialized.

The two have swapped fighting words on their social media accounts which has only kept their names in headlines without much action to back it up.

In addition to this, McGregor recently said to tmz, “Floyd is a B***h. He is petrified.”

As for the video above, McGregor doesn’t give us too much to critique as this workout looks more cardio based then anything else. Although the odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook point to Pretty Boy Floyd as the overwhelming favorite, renowned boxing Trainer Freddie Roach thinks otherwise.

Roach spoke on the subject in an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, and said “But ya know, one punch can change everything. I’m not gonna count him out completely. I think Mayweather is the favorite, yes, but I wouldn’t count anyone out.” He also added that he thinks the fight is likely to happen.

Only time will tell, but what we won’t get an answer to is why The Notorious has his oversized security carrying his umbrella as he walks to his pricey Rolls Royce.