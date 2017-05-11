Get Your May Edition of 'Muscle & Fitness'!

The May issue of Muscle & Fitness is on newsstands now, and our cover star—former WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista—drops the exclusive workout he used to get ripped as Drax, his character from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2.

Also inside: Seven killer slider moves for greater muscle activation; how to add 2” to your chest in six weeks; a six-minute upper-body workout (that's right, fellow cosplayers, you can build some muscle in just six minutes); five fixes for a crappy deadlift; and the 100,000-lb challenge, in which we show you how to put up monster poundage in one week, if you have the testicular fortitude to attempt it.

Plus, all the nutrition news you can stomach, and plenty more workouts as you rip through the May issue of Muscle & Fitness—on newsstands now.