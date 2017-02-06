Vin Diesel Goes Rogue in New 'Fast 8' Trailer

Another The Fate of the Furious trailer has arrived! Airing last night during the Super Bowl, the trailer seems to deliver on the action infused in all of the previous installments. In true Fast-and-Furious fashion, there is plenty of gunfire, fast cars, hot women and amazing stunts. And yes, one of the stunts depicted in the new trailer includes a firefight with a submarine!

Last night’s one-minute trailer also hinted at an epic battle between Vin Diesel and his “family” of vigilante street racers. Are you prepared for an evil Diesel?

Mysterious crime boss, played by Charlize Theron, has turned Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) against his former friends, and it is up to US security agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson), Toretto’s wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to figure out what led Toretto to the dark side.

Check out the trailer above and get ready for the eighth installment of Fast and Furious, directed by F. Gary Gray, in theaters April 14!