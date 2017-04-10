Vin Diesel: 'Not a Day Went by We Weren’t Thinking About Pablo'

Vin Diesel introduces #F8 with a salute to Paul Walker, whose mother and daughter are in the NYC audience. pic.twitter.com/6gCUqsXp8E — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) April 9, 2017

The stars were out and about on Saturday evening for the exclusive premiere event for Fate of the Furious, none with a louder voice than Vin Diesel.

The Fast & Furious vet gave this speech commemorating Paul Walker in front of an excited crowd right before the movie premiered, and they ate it up.

He made sure to make the point that Walker was the outright heart of the franchise, "the decades of work that my brother Pablo (Paul Walker) put into this franchise.”

This is the first Fast & Furious film made front to back without Walker after he passed during the filming of Furious 7. Currently, the film is contracted through at least 10 movies, according to deadline.com.

The F. Gary Gray-directed film Fate of the Furious will be released worldwide on Friday.

