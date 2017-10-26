Vin Diesel Teases the Return of Director Justin Lin for 'Fast & Furious 9'

There was never a question that Fast & Furious would be fueling up for its next high-octane run throughout theaters worldwide. However, who would be taking the reins as the film's director was less certain—until the movie's star, Vin Diesel, spilled the beans on social media.

During a Facebook Live session with his many fans, the muscular leading man revealed he’s working on something “top secret” involving the director. Diesel went on to say, “Think forefathers of Fast, the architects of the Fast saga. The ones responsible for resurrecting this beautiful saga. Anybody know who it is?” In that instant, the actor then turns his phone to reveal that the director of the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth Fast & Furious films, Justin Lin, was whom he'd just described as the “forefather” and “architect” of the full-throttle series.

But wait, there's more. Diesel also had another tease up his sleeve with the announcement of original cast member Jordana Brewster's likely return. The actress, who disappeared from the series after Furious 7, also appeared on camera during the live stream, to the surprise of all.

Fans will recall that Brewster played Dominic Toretto’s sister, Mia, who was married to Paul Walker‘s character, Brian O’Conner. However, her role presented a challenge after the real-life death of Walker. It now appears writers have found a way to work her back into the final two installments of the series, as Diesel stated, “You’re about to see [Brewster] in the upcoming chapters of the Fast universe.”

There's certainly no shortage of news relating to the ongoing drama of the next Fast & Furious flick. From Tyrese's Instagram rants against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to talks about an official Fast spin-off, the engines continue to rev for a franchise that won't be slowing down anytime soon.

Look for the ninth installment of the franchise to roll into theaters in the spring of 2020.