Warm Up for UFC 213 With Some of the Main Protagonists' Greatest Wins

There are some big title fights going down this weekend in Las Vegas at UFC 213. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will battle it out for the interim middleweight title, while in the headliner Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight strap against Valentina Shevchenko. To see the full card, check out ufc.com. In the meantime, to whet your appetite, let’s take a look at some of the aforementioned in action.

First up, let’s take a look at how Nunes steamrolled her way through Miesha Tate to become the 135-lb champion last July.

Next up we have the challenger, Shevchenko, who showed her class with this dominant win over Holly Holm last July.

Romero is one of the most feared middleweights on the planet. He showed why in this fight against Clifford Starks in 2013.

Finally, check out Whittaker’s awesome performance against Brad Tavares in which he displayed why he has one of the most dangerous left hooks in the business.