Warning: Do Not Attempt James Harrison's Workouts

Steelers linebacker James Harrison is notorious for posting his crazy workouts to his Instagram account. Occasionally he'll brag about his feats, but most of the time he lets them speak for themselves. He's done everything from a 135-lb single-arm barbell (yes, barbell, not dumbbell) shoulder press to a 385-lb plates-and-chains barbell bench press. He even has big shots like Phil Heath commenting on his videos with emojis of astonishment and encouragement.

One of his latest posts is no different. Here, he's seen pushing a 31-plate sled and even jokes he might go for 39 later this week to celebrate his 39th birthday.

@vinnywill98 Hey whippersnapper, this is for you. Just in case you wanted to catch up 31 plate! I'm 39 Thursday so I may do 39 to celebrate this year!! @maurkicepouncey @theramonfoster @mikepouncey #oldmanstrength A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on May 1, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Here's the video of his 135-lb single-arm barbell shoulder press:

Looks real bad at 135!!! A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Feb 13, 2015 at 8:11am PST

And one of his three-rep, 385-lb plates-and-chains barbell bench press: