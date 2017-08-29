Watch: This 15-year-old Boxing Phenom Has Furiously Frantic Hands

Boxing, like most other sports, is partaken by people who have been doing it basically from the time they were born. Danny Luna is a prime example of that. Luna is only 15 years old, and he looks to be on a great trajectory—take a look for yourself.



A post shared by DANNY LUNA, Victorville CA. (@lunatikboxin1) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

He clearly is a man on a mission, “Just turned15 years old with 50 amateur fights everyday me and my dad work harder and harder each day to reach our dreams thank you all for joining me on my journey."



A post shared by DANNY LUNA, Victorville CA. (@lunatikboxin1) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Impressive right. Check out his older brother, who has a bevy of equally impressive videos on his Instagram account as well.



A post shared by DANNY LUNA, Victorville CA. (@lunatikboxin1) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Luna has built up a solid social media following with his videos; it seems people like us enjoy looking in on his impressive workouts and growth as a fighter.