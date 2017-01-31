Watch: 15-year-old football recruit bench presses 225 pounds for 31 reps

Even though he isn’t slated to play college football until 2018, Florida State recruit Robert Cooper is already turning heads.

The 6’3”, 350-pound junior defensive tackle commit is a 4-star prospect out of Georgia, and he appears to already have the strength of an NFL-ready player.

Cooper posted a video on Twitter from 2016 when he was a 15-year-old sophomore at South Gwinnett High School, benching 31 reps of 225 pounds in the gym:

For some quick context: In 2016, only six players at the NFL Combine—again, college players looking to go pro—could bench 225 pounds more than 31 times. In 2015, only 10 players were able to reach that mark, according to SB Nation.

The record on the bench press belongs to Oregon State’s Stephen Paea, who made the list of our 11 strongest, most ridiculously athletic NFL combine performances of all time with an astonishing 49 reps on the bench press.

If Cooper keeps this up and plays well once he gets to Florida State, he could end up challenging Paea’s combine record.