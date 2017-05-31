News

Watch: A 174-pound High School WR Squats More Than 3 Times His Bodyweight

Rondale Moore is entering his senior season, and let's just say the offers are starting to pile up.

by
Rondale Moore 530 Pound Squat
Rondale_Moore03 / Twitter

Rondale Moore is a wide receiver at Trinity High School in Louisville, KY, and he just squatted a ridiculous 530lbs. Take a look for yourself. 

The craziest part about the whole thing is that Moore isn’t set to graduate until next year. According to 24/7sports.com (a showcase website for upcoming athletes), currently Moore is sitting on 34 offers from top schools including Alabama, Michigan State, and Missouri. 

In addition to his amazing squatting numbers, Moore also runs a 4.33 40-yard dash, which you can see flashes of in this clip.  

No big surprise here, but apparently the kid can throw it down on the basketball court as well.

Last but not least, he backflips and catches passes simultaneously.

Click here if you want some tips on how you can improve your vertical, and here is how you can improve your squat

Topics:
Comments