Watch: A 174-pound High School WR Squats More Than 3 Times His Bodyweight

Rondale Moore is a wide receiver at Trinity High School in Louisville, KY, and he just squatted a ridiculous 530lbs. Take a look for yourself.

The craziest part about the whole thing is that Moore isn’t set to graduate until next year. According to 24/7sports.com (a showcase website for upcoming athletes), currently Moore is sitting on 34 offers from top schools including Alabama, Michigan State, and Missouri.

In addition to his amazing squatting numbers, Moore also runs a 4.33 40-yard dash, which you can see flashes of in this clip.

Rondale Moore (@Rondale_Moore03) set the nation's top 40-Yard ⏱(4.33) at #TheOpening Chicago but that wasn't all he did pic.twitter.com/cX37FLpLaV — Ronny Torres (@RonnyTorresSS) April 5, 2017

No big surprise here, but apparently the kid can throw it down on the basketball court as well.

After the workout S/O @Josh_Jefferson1 for the camera work. pic.twitter.com/SXpGJSaljO — Rondale Moore (@Rondale_Moore03) May 26, 2017

Last but not least, he backflips and catches passes simultaneously.

