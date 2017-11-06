Watch: 4 New 'Justice League' Clips Have Been Released, and They're Epic

The wait for Warner Bros. and DC's Justice League is finally coming to an end, but for those who just aren't satisfied waiting for the film's premiere, four—yes, four—new clips of the movie have just been released.

The guys over at Comicbook.com got their hands on roughly seven minutes of footage from Zack Snyder's latest superhero flick. The minute-long vignettes are closing in on a million views each on YouTube, helping Warner Bros. gauge the kind of first-weekend numbers Justice League can expect (hint: a lot).

The teasers feature The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, Steppenwolf, et al., but the main event of the clip collection is a gorgeously shot Wonder Woman ass-kicking sequence.

If you have the self-control we lack, go ahead and skip these clips and wait for the full-length Justice League in theaters on November 17. But if you're a self-respecting action movie fan with thirsts to quench, you can check all of them out below: