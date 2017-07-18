Watch: 52-year-old Smashes World Record for Most Pushups in an Hour

Two-thousand-six-hundred-and-eighty-two.

That's the number of pushups that 52-year-old Carlton Williams cranked out to defend his Guinness World Record.

What makes this already mind-boggling feat more impressive: Guinness says the one-hour pushup record is "one of the most hotly contested fitness records we monitor."

On top of that, Williams had already set the record at 2,220 back in 2015.

Now two years older, the Welshman tacked on over 400 more pushups to his original record. For context, that's roughly 45 pushups per minute, with perfect form. Watch the impressive hour-long feat (or just skip to the end to see how this dude looks):

You may not surpass Williams' record, but there's no reason you can't give it a shot—or at least work on improving your personal record.

Check out our guide to these three demanding pushup variations, and our favorite workouts for upper-body strength.