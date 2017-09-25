Watch: Aaron Pico Ends Fight with Savage KO Punch

It didn't take long for MMA fighter Aaron Pico to put an end to his main-card featherweight bout with Justin Linn at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA, at Bellator 183.

After suffering a bitter defeat at the hands of Zach Freeman in his Bellator debut, which lasted just 24 seconds, Pico was looking to bounce back and quiet the critics with a statement performance.

Right from the start, the 20-year-old came out swinging with a barrage of punches that made for an action-packed first round. Pico's strategy to stand and bang finally paid off 3:45 into the first round, at which he tagged Linn with the perfect left hook to the chin. From the instant he connected, Pico knew it was game over.

Check out the savage blow that earned the talented young MMA fighter his first win.

“I always knew my hands were powerful,” said the up-and-coming fighter. “I’m not being cocky, but there’s a lot. I spar with the best boxers in the world. I go with the best guys in the world at Team Body Shop with A.J. McKee and all, so I’m confident in my ability. I wanted the knockout, absolutely!”

Along with his physical ability, Pico also credited his state of mind for his winning performance: “The biggest thing this whole camp was just to relax. And, once I relaxed, my skills were going to show.”

And if his latest fight is any indication of his skill set, expect to see a lot more KO performances from the feisty featherweight who packs a powerful punch. For more about his thoughts on the bout, here's the winner's post-fight presser: