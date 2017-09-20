Watch: Alicia Vikander Kicks Ass as Lara Croft in Action-Packed ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer

If you were stuck on a deserted island, you’d want Lara Croft by your side.

Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander is starring as the iconic video game character in Tomb Raider, and she looks completely badass—check out 4 photos of her here.

The new film the first big-screen adventure for the franchise since Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life in 2003.

The new film will follow Croft as she tries to solve the disappearance of her father, Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West), who presumably died while searching for a fabled tomb on a mythical island off the coast of Japan. With the help of Lu Ren (Into the Badlands star Daniel Wu), a ship captain who brings her to the island, Croft will face off against against villainous Father Mathias Vogel (Walton Goggins), who is also looking for the tomb.

The first trailer is out for the new reboot, and Vikander has Croft down perfectly, from the costume, to (of course) her trademark dual pistols.

Take a look at the globe-trotting, action-packed trailer:

Tomb Raider will hit theaters on March 16, 2018.