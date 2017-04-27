Watch: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue Reveals Ominous ‘Prometheus’ Connection

They reached their destination—but that was only the beginning.

In “The Crossing,” the new prologue released for Alien: Covenant, director Ridley Scott shows how 2012’s Prometheus leads into the sequel. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) rebuilds android David (Michael Fassbender) and travels to the home planet of the Engineers, who were revealed to be the creators of humanity in Prometheus.

Things seem very hopeful and uplifting as the two fly their ship onto this new planet. But there’s a menacing vibe coming from David, who apparently brought along hundreds of canisters filled with alien goo from the previous film along for the ride.

The trailers for Covenant show a planet that’s completely abandoned, and hints at a previous destruction of the population. Putting on our Sherlock Holmes deerstalker cap for a moment, it appears that David is the one who wipes out the population of this planet.

Covenant follows a colonization crew headed toward a planet they think is remote, but is actually filled with “monstrous creatures” bent on hunting down the humans.

Alien: Covenant is shaping up to be the film that Alien franchise fans were hoping for when Prometheus came out: A claustrophobic, horror-tinged, sci-fi/action film with plenty of alien xenomorphs, and explosions.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19, 2017.