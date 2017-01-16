Watch: Boxer nearly knocks out referee, then saves him from crashing to the canvas

Talk about an off-target punch.

Badou Jack and James DeGale battled for a majority draw in a grueling match on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York—but the most powerful punch might have been one that didn’t even factor in the fight.

With the fifth round winding down, the fighters were grappling close together before Jack threw a mean left hook at DeGale. The only problem? DeGale deftly dodged the punch, so Jack’s glove sailed right into the face of referee Arthur Mercante Jr., who was absolutely stunned by the hit:

What a night. I almost knocked out the ref toogood night/morning#jackdegale pic.twitter.com/o2IlMJJ9Ox — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) January 15, 2017

Jack quickly reacted to the punch and grabbed Mercante before he hit the canvas, keeping the referee upright and making sure he was okay. Mercante got some medical attention from the trainers and, like a champ, finished officiating the fight.

One thing's for sure: That guy can really take a punch.