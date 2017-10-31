Watch: A British Boxer Fights His Way Through a Thailand Prison in the Brutal Trailer for 'A Prayer Before Dawn'

A film about a man entering Muay Thai tournaments to get out of prison might sound like an outlandish premise, but, believe it or not, A Prayer Before Dawn is based on a true story.

Joe Cole, who starred in last year's cult hit Green Room, plays British boxer Billy Moore, who was arrested while in Thailand and discovered he could put his skills to use when the authorities allowed him to enter local tournaments. By entering fight after fight, Moore pushed his body to its absolute limit.

A Prayer Before Dawn is produced by A24, known for releasing a number of critically acclaimed films such as Moonlight, The Witch, and Ex Machina. Director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire filmed the movie in an actual Thai prison to ensure authenticity.

The film will release nationwide in 2018.