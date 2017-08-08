Watch: Brock Lesnar Loses His Mind on 'Raw', Goes on Suplex Spree

With less than two weeks to go until WWE Summerslam, where Brock Lesnar is set to defend his Universal Championship, the WWE superstar skyrocketed the hype for the show.

In a promo for Monday Night Raw, Lesnar went on Miz TV where he and his manager/hypeman Paul Heyman jawed with The Miz and his goons for a while before the inevitable Tasmanian Devil-like Lesnar brawl.

Heyman flipped his mic away and promptly exited stage-left, leaving the Beast Incarnate alone with Miz and his partners. What followed was what Heyman called "a preview of Summerslam," or what anyone else would call an absolute ass-kicking.

Lesnar is just about the best in the business when it comes to just going purely insane on some jobbers, and the following video is exhibit A.