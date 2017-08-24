WATCH: Conor McGregor and The Notorious B.I.G.'s Music Featured in Beats By Dre Inspirational Video

As the two champions prepare for their highly anticipated showdown in Las Vegas this Saturday night, we get a chance to move "Above The Noise" with this just-released Beats by Dre video featuring Conor McGregor, who recently signed a deal with the headphone giant.

Set in the streets of Dublin to The Notorious B.I.G. song Juicy, the video, Dedicated, follows a young fighter, Liam, as he heads to the gym with some friends for a few rounds in the ring. Intermixed with the youth's swagger and cockiness are those images of McGregor as he too prepares for battle.

According to 98fm.com, the reigning UFC lightweight champion has dedicated this inspirational video to Dublin.

And while McGregor's many fans back in Ireland will enjoy this video tribute to the people and places he holds dear, they'll no doubt further enjoy watching their hometown hero do his best to shock the world this Saturday night.