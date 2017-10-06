Watch: Conor McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ Movie Trailer is Bone-Chilling, and Emotional

The Notorious film was officially announced by Universal back in July, but now we have an official trailer.

Back in July, the combat sports world was consumed by the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight. In the first glimpse of the movie, it appeared to be focused just on that, but in this new trailer we're seeing the true origin story of the living legend.

In the trailer, we saw clips of both his win and loss to Nate Diaz, and his amateur days. The most bone-chilling part of the trailer is when a young McGregor says to the camera, “I’m the future,” after winning a bout. The film appears to touch on the intricacies of his rise to fame, in addition to the what we already know of him.

The film is set to be released in U.S. theaters on November 8.