Watch: Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum are the Craziest Criminals Ever in ‘Logan Lucky’ Trailer

You’ve never seen James Bond quite like this.

The first trailer for the heist film Logan Lucky has been released, and it looks ready to take the summer movie season by storm.

There aren’t any superheroes or world-dominating villains here, but instead a wild group of colorful characters plotting a major robbery at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in the first feature film for director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s 11 series) in four years.

The cast is top-notch with Channing Tatum and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) playing the titular Logan brothers, while Daniel Craig steals the show as the perfectly named Joe Bang, a criminal the brothers need for the heist. The rest of the cast includes The Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan, as a NASCAR driver, along with Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katherine Waterston, and Hilary Swank to round out the all-star lineup:

Craig gives what looks like will be an absolutely bonkers performance in the movie, and Soderbergh really turns him into a one-of-a-kind character with a ridiculous accent, crazy tattoos, and shaved head. Craig’s shown plenty of acting talent through his career in films like Munich, the Bond series, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Layer Cake, but nothing with this type of range.

After being away from features for a while, Soderbergh looks extremely comfortable jumping back into the world of heists following his Ocean’s trilogy—and the upcoming Ocean's 8 with Rihanna and Sandra Bullock—and this looks like it’ll be just as much fun as those movies.

Logan Lucky will be released on Aug. 18, 2017.