Watch: Dave Bautista Crushes Some Bad Guys in ‘Blade Runner: 2049’ Prequel Short

Even in the future, Dave Bautista is a bone-crunching badass.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star has a key role in the upcoming Blade Runner: 2049 alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, but before that hits theaters in October, Bautista got the spotlight all to himself in a new prequel short film.

In 2048: Nowhere To Run, Bautista portrays Sapper, a Replicant looking to stay under the radar and out of the way of authorities. But when he spots a young girl and her mother getting assaulted by some bad-looking dudes, his good-guy instincts kick in.

The moves Sapper pulls off have quite the resemblance to the moves Bautista threw down in the wrestling ring during his WWE days.

Even though the gangsters are armed with chains, knives, and metal pipes, Sapper does some major damage:

Blade Runner: 2049 director Denis Villeneuve commissioned three short films to explore the world of the film between the original, which was set in 2019, and the new movie, which takes place 30 years later.

Bautista's short (the second one released) was directed by Jake Scott, son of original Blade Runner director and 2049 executive producer Ridley Scott, and gives fans a long look at what Bautista's character was up to before the events of the sequel film.

The first short, titled 2036: Nexus Dawn, was directed by Luke Scott (also Ridley Scott's son) and starred Jared Leto’s villainous character, Niander Wallace, a Replicant manufacturer. See the first short at this link.

Blade Runner: 2049 hits theaters on October 6.