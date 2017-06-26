Watch: Double Knockdown During Matt Mitrione Vs. Fedor Emelianenko Fight

It doesn't happen often during a fight, but, when it does, the double knockdown is something to behold. The drama can be intense as the two warriors hit the mat simultaneously from perfectly landed blows. Who can forget that final round in Rocky II, in which Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed both crash to the canvas and struggle to get up before the final count?

On rare occasion, this fictional fight fantasy becomes reality as demonstrated this past weekend when heavyweights Matt Mitrione and Fedor Emelianenko stepped in the cage at Bellator 180's co-main event in NYC's Madison Square Garden.

Mitrione—a former New York Giants defensive end—had the overwhelming support of the New York crowd. “I’m in their backyard now, so they’re going to show up and watch me knock this dude out,” the massive former lineman told the NY Post. “That means a lot to me. It’s a lot of pride. I carry the Big Blue with me all the time.”

Even though Mitrione would be fighting on his turf, his more-experienced challenger, Emelianenko, was expected to come out victorious. Emelianenko came into the fight with a 36-4 record, while Mitrione was 11-5.

The numbers may have been in the Russian's favor, but the night belonged to Mitrione. In the biggest upset to date of his young MMA career, the former NY Giant made quick work of Emelianenko, finishing him off just 74 seconds into the fight.

Mitrione's TKO was a hit with those in attendance, but it's what happened shortly before the offical ending that brought the crowd to its feet.

Check out the rare double knockdown of two very large men.