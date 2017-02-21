Watch: Dwayne Johnson Gives Convicted Felons a Second Chance in Boot Camp Doc ‘Rock and a Hard Place’

The Rock is ready for boot camp.

Dwayne Johnson and HBO are partnering up for the documentary Rock and a Hard Place, which follows incarcerated young men facing jail time who are given a second chance via the Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation Boot Camp Program.

“I want the world to see the importance of this program,” Johnson narrates over the trailer.

The series was inspired by Johnson's own issues with the law when he was younger. “By the time I was 16, I had been arrested eight or nine times for a variety of things, and can relate to what these kids are going through,” Johnson previously told Variety when the documentary was announced.

Now these kids get a second chance:

The documentary premieres on March 27 on HBO.