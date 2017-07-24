Watch: Dwayne Johnson Just Released a Spectacularly Ridiculous ‘The Rock X Siri’ Commercial/Film Today

Although Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s cinematic attention appeared to be on filming Rampage and gearing up for Skyscraper, yesterday he announced that he made time for another project.

On his Instagram and Twitter accounts, he revealed that ‘The Rock X Siri’ would be released today. No official information about it has been revealed leading up to the release, but what we do know is that it's here for all to see on Apple’s YouTube page.



A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Johnson called the clip a movie in his Instagram post, but it’s more like a blend between a commercial and an extremely overly exaggerated, yet entertaining depiction of Johnson’s crazy schedule. Take a look below to see for yourself.

Johnson also said of the clip, “I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done.”

"The Rock" also revealed on his Twitter over the weekend that he once considered transitioning to the UFC a decade ago.



Yup, I considered @ufc 10yrs ago. My goal was @GregJacksonMMA as my coach & 2 full yrs to train. Smartened up 'cause I prefer my jaw in tact https://t.co/p0Yn9n7MGq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017

"The People’s Champ" clearly made the right decision—but who knows, maybe it might have been him in the UFC-boxing crossover match instead of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. "The Rock" against someone like Anthony Joshua would definitely be must-see.