Watch: Dwayne Johnson's Movie Highlight Reel, From 'Scorpion King' to 'Fast 8'

With The Fate of the Furious on the brink of releasing, it’s only fitting to take a look back at some of the roles that have shaped Dwayne Johnson’s career to this point.

Some of the recent films are no-brainers, but there are a few films—such as The Rundown, Doom, and the criminally underappreciated Gridiron Gang—that slowly but surely raised his cache as an actor.

Another great highlight from the clip was his hilarious spot on Reno 911!: Miami in which he mishandled a grenade on his way to a graphic death. Jump to 3:20 to take a look for yourself.

The account that posted it, Burger Fiction, does plenty of compilations on different actors and movie series that are equally as gratifying.

Looking forward to the The People’s Champ's upcoming projects, we finally get to see a behind-the-scenes clip from the Baywatch cast when they went to CinemaCon a few weeks ago.

If the cast has the same chemistry in the movie as they did on stage, then we're in for a great kick-off to the summer movie season. Side note, not only is C.J. Parker drop dead gorgeous, but she showed off some serious moves when Johnson brought her on stage.

The clip also featured the then-at-the-time exclusive CinemaCon trailer for the movie. The Seth Gordon-directed film will hit theaters on May 25.

For his upcoming season of the massively successful show Ballers, "The Rock" looks to be filming an “interesting” scene, to say the least.

Johnson plus a monster truck is always a great combination; Season 2 of Ballers kicks off on July 17.

In his caption he wrote, “I've driven my share of Monster Trucks and I have one motto, ain't no shame in crashing, as long as you do it with style,” which in a sense has described some of his early movie roles. All projects weren’t massively popular, but he swung for the fences every time.