Watch: Earth Has Seen Better Days in the Latest Trailer for 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

After four installments in the Transformers film franchise, how do you keep things interesting?

For director Michael Bay, the answer is simple: Throw in everything but the kitchen sink, and a little Anthony Hopkins for good measure.

In the latest trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, Earth appears to be in dire straits, with Optimus Prime changing sides and squaring off against his former allies Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) and Bumblebee. In order to put an end to the chaos, Yeager consults with an English lord (Hopkins) to learn the secret history between humans and Transformers.

And, yes: There will be plenty of explosions.

While Bay has already said that The Last Knight will be his last Transformers film in the director's chair, a spin-off prequel focusing on Bumblebee is already on track to hit theaters next year.

Transformers: The Last Knight is set for worldwide release on June 23, 2017.