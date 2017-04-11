WATCH: 'Enter The Warriors Gate' Trailer Featuring Dave Bautista

What hapens when fantasy adventure collides with martial arts action? You get one action-packed thriller, loaded with epic clashes between good and evil. Throw in former WWE superstar and M&F cover model Dave Bautista, and you've also got yourself a badass barbarian who is bound to be responsible for some serious carnage.

In this first trailer for Enter the Warriors Gate, written by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, we see how teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is magically transported from his ordinary adolescent life in the modern-day burbs to an ancient Chinese empire where he learns to convert his video game skills into those of a Kung Fu warrior.

Not only must he find a way to survive after suddenly finding himself into a whole new world, he must also find a way to defeat the menacing king, protect the princess, and ultimately find his way back home.

Check out all the drama and action in the new trailer starring Mark Chao, Ni Ni, and Bautista.

