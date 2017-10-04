Watch: First Trailer for New Antonio Banderas Action-thriller 'Acts of Vengeance'

From Bronson in Death Wish to Neeson in Taken, moviegoers love themselves a good revenge film in which a pissed-off dad finds plenty of ways to dispose of the guys who messed with the wrong family.

In Acts of Vengeance, Antonio Banderas becomes the latest middle-aged badass to leave a trail of bodies in his wake on a mission to exact revenge against those who killed his wife and daughter, and, of course, find a way to escape any form of legal justice.

And while the formula may not be new to the big screen, it's good to see a new face take on the role of family-man-turned-revenge-seeking-killing-machine. Banderas' character, Frank Valera, not only transforms his physique to take on the bad guys, but also his communication skills. In the movie, the fast-talking lawyer takes a vow of silence, not to be broken until his bloody mission is complete—a unique twist that helps set this vigilante flick apart from the others.

Known for his B-movie action-thrillers with incredibly choreographed action sequences, this film has director Isaac Florentine's signature all over it. Some of Florentine's more popular work behind the camera includes the Undisputed trilogy, Ninja, Ninja: Shadow of a Tear, and Close Call. Florentine is also the man responsible for introducing the masses to Scott Adkins, ass-kicker extraordinaire.

Along with Banderas, the cast includes Cristina Serafini as his wife, along with Karl Urban, David Sakurai, Paz Vega, Robert Forster, Lillian Blankenship, and Clint Dyer.

Acts of Vengeance will have a limited international theatrical release as well as its VOD release on October 27.