Watch: Frank Grillo Kicks Alien Ass in New 'Beyond Skyline' Trailer

Like yourself a good sci-fi alien-invasion flick? Then you're in for a treat with the impending arrival of Beyond Skyline.

The original Skyline first crashed onto the scene back in 2010, and now the long-awaited sequel will soon be landing in a theater near you. And judging from the amazingly intense new trailer, loaded with all kinds of action, aliens, and ass-kicking rescue attempts, this is one winter movie worthy of your attention.

In addition to the incredible special effects—check out those souped-up spaceships—Beyond Skyline also stars badass action veterans Frank Grillo and Iko Uwais to duke it out with the invaders. As for the movie's plot, here's how the studio breaks it down:

When the population of Los Angeles is vacuumed off the face of the earth, Detective Mark Corley (Frank Grillo) storms his way onto an alien ship to rescue his estranged son. But after crashing the ship in Southeast Asia, he must forge an alliance with a band of survivors to discover the key to saving his son and taking back the planet once and for all.

Liam O’Donnell, co-writer of the original film, wrote and directed the sequel that'll keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Beyond Skyline premieres December 15 in theaters/iTunes/Amazon/VOD.