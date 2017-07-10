Watch: Get hyped for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. with the official Showtime trailer

The superfight of the modern era is almost here.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and, even though the MMA fighter is a heavy underdog, anticipation is high for the bout.

Mayweather will have the advantage since he’ll be in his natural habitat of the boxing ring, but there are at least five things McGregor can do to give himself a chance.

Showtime will broadcast the fight—the company released the hype video to trump all hype videos to get fans ready for the event, and it’s pretty fantastic.

McGregor is as confident and cocky as ever, saying things like: “My fist is gonna break his whole face and that’s it.” Video plays of Mayweather’s highlights as the boxer’s voiceover pushes back on MMA fighters who have tried to diss him.

Get hyped for the fight with the promo: