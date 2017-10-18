Watch: Hela Destroys Thor's Hammer in New 'Ragnarok' Clip

She's not a queen or a monster, she's the Goddess of Death.

In this latest clip for Thor: Ragnarok, Cate Blanchett's character, Hela, shows us just how much of a badass she can be when she destroys Thor's hammer with her bare hands. Clearly this is a villainess with some serious superpowers, and the worst of intentions.

In the riveting scene from the new Ragnarok clip, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) face off with Hela to perhaps air a few grievances. However, tensions rise and things quickly escalate when Hela demands the Asgardians kneel before her. Realizing that constructive dialog is not going to work, Thor launches his mighty hammer directly at the queen's head. What happens next is truly shocking, as Hela not only stops the Mjolnir, but shatters it to pieces.

Things certainly don't look good for the brothers at this point. Will the two ultimately find a way to take down the evil queen, or will they suffer the same fate as Thor's Mjolnir?

Fortunately, fans don't have to wait long to find out how it all plays out on the big screen. Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2.