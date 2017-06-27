Watch: Jackie Chan Battles Pierce Brosnan in ‘The Foreigner’ Trailer

Jackie Chan is ready for revenge.

The martial arts superstar gets to show off a bit of his dramatic side in the new trailer for The Foreigner, an action-thriller directed by Martin Campbell.

Chan stars alongside Pierce Brosnan as a restaurant owner who is out for revenge after rogue IRA terrorists kill his daughter in a bombing. Brosnan plays a shady government official who tries to keep Chan in check. This being a Jackie Chan movie, however, Chan’s character is naturally a former military operative, so you know what that means: lots of ass-kicking.

Chan might be getting older, but his martial arts skills look as good as ever. Take a look:

Campbell has a great handle on the action, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise: He’s directed two of the best post-Sean Connery James Bond films—Casino Royale and GoldenEye, the latter of which starred Brosnan as Agent 007.

The Foreigner will hit theaters on Oct. 13, 2017.